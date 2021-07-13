Oktaha election attracts seven filers

Seven people declared their candidacies for posts in Oktaha during the first day of a three-day filing period in advance of the Sept. 14 election.
Three people filed for the Ward 5 post on the Oktaha Board of Trustees. Those candidates include Dylan Grady, David Walker Jr. and Jodi Hammons.
Twila Hollis declared her candidacy as trustee for Ward 1,and Arla Jean Stout declared her candidacy for Ward 2 trustee. Iva June Hall announced plans to campaign for Ward 4 trustee.
Shiela A. Whittle filed her declaration of candidacy for the town clerk's position at Oktaha.
