OKTAHA — Town councilors voted to dissolve its relationship with the town's volunteer fire department — a move that could lead to the department being governed by Muskogee County commissioners.
Councilors voted 5-0 to dissolve the Oktaha Fire Department's Title 11 status during a special meeting Thursday evening.
The fire department falls under Title 18 — governed by its board, pending a potential vote at the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday. If commissioners vote to accept Oktaha FD as a Title 19 entity, it will be governed by the county.
John Tyler Hammons, general counsel for the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners, told the council the ordinance adopted Thursday will take effect 30 days from publication of the ordinance.
"In that time, the fire fighters association needs to petition the county commissioners to become a Title 19," he said. "I have the paperwork in my office and someone with authority of the association has to sign."
Twyla Hollis, chairwoman of the Oktaha Fire Fighters Association, met with Hammons early Friday morning and signed the paperwork. An amendment was then added to Monday's Muskogee Board of County Commissioners agenda to accept Oktaha FD as a Title 19 to be governed by the county.
The ordinance stated that the town was "dissolving the Oktaha Volunteer Fire Department and ceasing participation in the Oklahoma State Firefighters Pension and Retirement System." The ordinance also stated "that the clerk shall donate all assets associated with the Oktaha Volunteer Fire Department, under the control of the town of Oktaha, to any governmental agency with legal authority to provide fire protection services."
The council took three votes before reaching its final decision. The first vote was 3-2 for dissolving, the second was 3-2 for remaining a Title 11 and, after much discussion among attendees — some of which were firefighters from other area departments — the final vote was taken.
When the meeting began, emotions were high and some of the Oktaha firefighters in attendance, including Chief John Stout, walked out in protest of the council considering keeping control of the department. All those firefighters were unavailable for comment.
Also of concern to attendees and the council was outstanding debt incurred by the department, mainly the mortgage against the fire department building held by Armstrong Bank.
"At this time, Armstrong wants to be a good citizen," Hammons said. "They're waiting to see what happens here and the county commissioners meeting. At this point, Armstrong has told me they have ZERO intention that would do anything that would impair the ability of firefighters to respond to a fire."
