Oktaha High School Band earn champion status

The Oktaha High School Tiger Band, the “Roar” of the Tigers, won First Place in every category possible for them at the Oklahoma City State Fair Parade on Sept. 19. Lidia Galliton won Champion Drum Major in Class 3A; the Drum line won Champion in Class 3A; and the band as a whole won Class 3A Champion. On top of that, the Tiger Band won Small School Division Grand Champion.
The Drum Line is in the top full row. From left: Savanna Davidson, Chloe Bush, Logan Grady, Madison Richardson, Jayk Ramsey, Jaxon Bales, Andy Lee, Baden Walker, and Judah Lawson. Drum Major Lidia Galliton is pictured kneeling in front of the band.
Their next competition will be in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Homecoming Parade in Weatherford on Oct. 15.
