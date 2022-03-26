Oktaha High School band qualifies for state

The Oktaha High School Band rated Superior at district contest on March 9 at Muskogee High School. This qualified the band to perform in the State Band Contest on Thursday at East Central University in Ada. Oktaha will perform at 9:15 a.m. in Ataloa Auditorium at ECU.
This group will be the first Oktaha High School Band in the school's history to compete in the state contest. The band also rated Superior in Sight-reading.
