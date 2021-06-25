An Oktaha man died and an Oktaha woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 approximately a mile south of Checotah in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Curtis Sharbutt, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Amanda McCracken, 41, was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa to be treated for head and arm injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sharbutt was driving a 2005 Ford Escape northbound on U.S. 69. For an unknown reason, Sharbutt lost control of the vehicle, drove off the right side of the road, and the vehicle rolled over approximately four times, coming to rest upside down. Sharbutt, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected approximately 30 feet from the vehicle. McCracken was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
