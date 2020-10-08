A deputy city marshal in 1905 in Oktaha known only as "Tennessee" will be honored Friday at a ceremony in Oklahoma City during the 52nd annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Service.
The names of 24 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in Oklahoma will be dedicated on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial at 10 a.m. Friday. The public is encouraged to attend the outdoor service. The memorial is located on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 3600 M. L. King Ave., in Oklahoma City.
According to information on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial website, a dance was being held March 25, 1905 in the Black section of Oktaha, and Tennessee was watching over the Saturday night event. Later in the evening several white men showed up drunk and were causing a disturbance.
Tennessee attempted to arrest one of the men, Walter Woods. Another of the white men, ”Uncle” John B. Price, tried to interfere with the arrest of his friend, then shot Tennessee. Price then escaped the area but was arrested in Oklahoma City a week later. Deputy City Marshal “Tennessee” died the next day
The twenty-four officers’ names were engraved on the memorial last April in time for the state’s memorial service originally set for May 8, but the service had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.
Guest speaker for the memorial service will be U.S. Representative Kevin Hern.
The twenty-four (24) fallen officers being dedicated are:
Tennessee, Deputy City Marshal, City of Oktaha
Died March 26, 1905 from gunshot wounds received the night before by one of two drunk men he was attempting to arrest at a dance.
Joseph Lanier, Sheriff, Scullyville County (LeFlore County), Choctaw Nation, I.T.
John M. Cross, Sheriff (Cimarron County)
Cyrus W. “Ted” Eaton, Deputy Sheriff, Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas
Robert “Bob” Hubbard, Deputy Sheriff, Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas
Rolland T. “Rolly” Wilcox, Deputy Sheriff, Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas
Rumsey Smith, Officer, Choctaw Nation Lighthorse
J. H. Siler, Deputy Sheriff, Pawnee County Sheriff's Office
Wade J. T. Crank, City Marshal, City of Tecumseh
Ralph Chapman, Special Deputy, Okmulgee Police Department
William J. Marshall, Guard, Oklahoma Department of Corrections
R.L. Cares, Deputy Sheriff, Choctaw County Sheriff's Office
James D. Coffee, Deputy Sheriff, Wilbarger County Sheriff's Office, Texas
James M. Williams, former Sheriff, Johnston County Sheriff's Office
Willis "Curley" Sheppard, Deputy Sheriff, Washington County Sheriff's Office
James D. Tittle, Agent, Federal Prohibition Enforcement, Bureau of Internal Revenue
William H. Johnston, Detective, Bristow Police Department
Michael L. Loudenslager, Reserve Deputy Sheriff, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office
David M. Robbins, Patrolman, Idabel Police Department
Monty T. Johnson, Undersheriff, Pawnee County Sheriff's Office
Brian K. Crain, Sergeant, Jenks Police Department
Lucky C. Miller ,Chief, Mannford Police Department
Jarid D. Taylor, Deputy Sheriff, Bryan County Sheriff's Office
Shirley Jo Lanning, Lieutenant, Canadian County Sheriff's Office
The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest state law enforcement memorial in the United States. It was dedicated May 15, 1969.
For more information on the memorial and the over 800 fallen law enforcement officers honored, see the memorial's website at www.oklemem.com.
