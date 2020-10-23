Oktaha man pleads guilty to shooting

A man accused of shooting an Oktaha man has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Gage Hayden Ross, 22, of Oktaha was originally charged in Muskogee County District Court in May with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Those charges were dismissed, and Ross was charged in federal court. He pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma to assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country.
Ross was accused of shooting Logan Hubler, 20, in the upper body with a handgun.
"Mr. Ross goes to Mr. Hubler's residence, and there's some sort of altercation," said Muskogee County Undersheriff Michael Mahan. "I believe it's potentially over a possible ongoing dispute about a potentially stolen firearm."
Mahan said at the time of Ross' arrest that Ross shot Hubler and fled the scene, then decided to turn himself in later that night. Hubler was intercepted by police while traveling back to Muskogee and arrested.
Hubler was flown to a Tulsa area hospital.
Ross will be sentenced following the completion of a presentence investigation report. He could receive up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
