Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.