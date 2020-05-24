An Oktaha man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the upper body late Sunday afternoon, said Muskogee County Undersheriff Michael Mahan.
Logan Hubler, 20, was flown to a Tulsa hospital after an alleged altercation with Gage Ross, 22, of Oktaha. Ross shot Hubler with a handgun after an argument at Hubler's home at 509 Cemetery Road in Oktaha, Mahan said. The incident took place at around 6 p.m.
"Mr. Ross goes to Mr. Hubler’s residence. Some sort of altercation takes place. I believe it’s potentially over a possible ongoing dispute about a potentially stolen firearm," Mahan said. "Ross shoots Hubler, flees the scene, goes home and makes the decision to turn himself in."
Ross was later intercepted by law enforcement while traveling to Muskogee to turn himself in, Mahan said.
Ross was arrested on complaint of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Ross remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.