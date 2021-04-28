Come celebrate the end of the school year, and perhaps the beginning of the end of the many restrictions of COVID-19! The elementary, high school concert and jazz bands will present their "Spring Fling" Band Royalty Coronation, Awards Presentation and Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Jimmy R. Eller Gymnasium. Masks are required. There is no admission, and the concert is open to the public.
Oktaha School bands to hold concert
Submitted by Oktaha School
72, departed this life April 21, 2021. Graveside services to be held April 30, 2021; 2:30 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee.
94, Homemaker, passed Saturday, April 24, 2021 family will receive friends 6-8PM, Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ Cornerstone FH Service: 10AM, Friday, April 30, 2021 @ Mountain View Baptist Church Services by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
74, Retired College Professor at Connors State College, passed Saturday, April 24, 2021. Service Info: 11AM, Friday, 04/30/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 4PM-7PM, Thursday, 04/29/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
