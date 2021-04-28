Oktaha School bands to hold concert

Come celebrate the end of the school year, and perhaps the beginning of the end of the many restrictions of COVID-19! The elementary, high school concert and jazz bands will present their "Spring Fling" Band Royalty Coronation, Awards Presentation and Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Jimmy R. Eller Gymnasium. Masks are required. There is no admission, and the concert is open to the public. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you