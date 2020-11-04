Oktaha Public Schools students will transition to distance learning from Thursday to the end of November, Superintendent Jerry Needham said.
Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.
Needham said about 30 percent of the student body, as well as 10 staff members are quarantined because of possible contact with someone with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The school will cancel all elementary and junior high basketball games, as well as all band activities, Needham said.
Resumption of activities will be reevaluated by Nov. 30.
Chromebook check-out will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Masks must be worn inside the building.
