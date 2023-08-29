OKTAHA — New Oktaha adjunct band director Nathan Otto said he seeks to continue the school’s outstanding music program, which had been threatened after the previous band director retired.
“It’s a whole new direction for me,” said Otto, adult pastor and worship minister at First Baptist Church of Wagoner.
Otto, 44, said his wife saw a post on Oktaha Schools’ Facebook page seeking a new band director. Jerry Cooper, who led the band for more than 20 years, retired in May.
In the July 28 post, Oktaha Superintendent Jerry Needham and principals Laura Holt and Chris Burt said “if the band director position remains open when school starts, we will not participate in marching competitions.”
“It is our goal to maintain a music program at Oktaha Public Schools,” the post said. “We understand this situation is not ideal for our band students and we are still working to secure a band director for the school year.”
Otto said he was moved by the letter.
“I felt it was sad that the legacy would be gone,” he said.
Otto began his new position Aug. 16.
Oktaha is Otto’s first public school job.
“I have been in fulltime ministry for the past 19 years,” he said. “I come from a musical family. I’ve been in music ministry off and on in my musical career.”
He said immediate goals are to prepare for a Labor Day parade in Henryetta and the State Fair Parade in Oklahoma City. He also wants to see the program grow and build.
“The kids are just incredible,” he said. “They’re dedicated and I appreciate the legacy that Mr. Cooper set. and the kids are committed to the program.”
The Oktaha band collected numerous awards during Cooper’s tenure. They made a Superior Rating at state competition in 2022. Cooper was named to the Oklahoma Bandmaster’s Hall of Fame in 2016.
Senior flute player Lidia Galliton said she looks forward to learning from Otto.
“I’m very open to whatever’s going to make our band great,” she said. “We’re hoping to see what the new year’s going to bring.”
Brass player Stone Walker said Otto seems just the opposite of his predecessor.
“Cooper was really strict and on top of things. It was his way, that’s the way you’re supposed to do it,” he said. “Otto is a lot more willing to do what the students want.”
Selena Gomez, who plays trumpet, said “I’m excited to where this is going to take us.”
