In the Muskogee County race for Oktaha trustee, Office No. 2, Arla Stout has defeated Nathan Reheard, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Stout received 29 votes, or 67.44%, and Reheard received 14 votes, or 32.56% of the total 43 votes cast.
In the race for Oktaha trustee, Office No. 5, Tana Spring defeated Jodi Hammons by two votes. Spring received 21 votes, or 47.73%, and Hammons received 19 votes, or 43.18%. Candidate David Walker Jr. received four votes, or 9.09%, and Dylan Grady received no votes.
