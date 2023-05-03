OKLAHOMA CITY – The breaks that always seemed to go against Oktaha when it played in the state slow-pitch softball tournament finally went the Tigers’ way on Wednesday.
A seventh-inning rally for the ages in a quarterfinal against No. 6 Preston and a taut semifinal win over No. 2 Prague led to one final dramatic act for No. 3 Oktaha, which held on for an 11-10 win over No. 1 Pocola in the Class 4A title game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
The slow-pitch softball title is the first for Oktaha (28-7), a program that long has been a state-tournament staple but never came home with the gold trophy – until Wednesday.
“We’ve been to the state tournament a lot,” Oktaha coach Kia Holmes said. “I’ve lost count how many times. … We’ve been state runner-up a few times. I don’t even know how many times we’ve been beaten in the semis and we’ve been beat a whole lot in the quarters, so it’s nice to finally win it!”
Oktaha’s day started with a seven-run bottom-of-the-seventh rally to down Preston 9-8. The Tigers – not necessarily a home-run-hitting team – then scored all their runs via the longball in a 5-3 win over Prague.
As the Tigers faced Pocola – the defending champion and a team they’d gone 1-2 against during the regular season – Holmes and her team stuck to two strategies. First, they would allow the Indians’ top power hitters, Allyssa Parker and Kail Chitwood, only one at-bat. After both hit home runs in the first inning, Oktaha issued three straight intentional walks to both.
“Everybody else on their team is capable, obviously,” Holmes said. “They’re a really good team. But we were going to make somebody else beat us. (Walking them) was deliberate.”
Second, Oktaha would try to avoid the temptation of keeping up with Pocola (34-4) by hitting home runs. The Tigers needed to be reminded of that philosophy after hitting six straight fly-ball outs to start the game. Once they adjusted, they finished with 17 hits over the last five innings.
“The few home runs that we’ve hit this year have been accidents,” Holmes said. “I had to get them to remember to get back to doing what we do best, which is not hit home runs.”
In the end, all 10 Oktaha starters had at least one hit and all but two of them drove in at least one run, with no player recording more than two RBIs. The station-to-station style paid off in the third inning as the Tigers mixed in five hits – all singles – with four errors by Pocola. The last of those run-scoring singles, by Brynn Surmont, put Oktaha up 5-3.
Pocola tied the game with two sacrifice flies in the third. After Oktaha eased ahead 6-5 in the top of the fourth, the Indians went back up 8-6 in the bottom of the inning on a three-run homer by leadoff hitter Kylee Smith, who went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Oktaha answered with another five-run inning in the fifth, recording seven hits (including doubles by Peyton Bryan, Kirsten Berry and Ryleigh Bacon). Cambree McCoy’s single to right-center scored Bacon to put the Tigers ahead 11-8.
From there, it was a matter of hanging on. A solo homer by Smith in the sixth made it 11-9. Bryan, Oktaha’s right fielder, likely saved two runs from scoring with a nifty sno-cone catch of a fly ball by Kylie Merritt.
The Indians started the bottom of the seventh with a pair of singles and a fielders’ choice grounder by Dauslyn Brown scored Lety Parga to pull Pocola within 11-10. Ten-hole batter Presleigh Riggs flew out to center field for the second out.
That brought Smith to bat again, representing the potential winning run. She hit another deep fly ball, but Bacon settled under it in center field and caught it for the final out.
“I thought, ‘Either they’re going to beat us or we’re going to win it right here,” Holmes said. “She got under it a little and it worked out.”
It was the final break on a day the Tigers had many good ones. Preston (25-8) had Oktaha dead to rights heading into the bottom of the seventh in the quarterfinal with an 8-2 lead. But Ava Scott hit a two-run homer and Bryan followed with a three-run shot to pull the Tigers within 8-7. Berry then delivered a walk-off, two-run double to vanquish the Pirates.
“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, and that was one of those games,” Holmes said.
Oktaha’s momentum from that scintillating win carried over into its semifinal against Prague (30-5). The Tigers led 2-0 after only two batters, as Scott walked and Hannah Focht homered down the left-field line.
Oktaha shut down the Red Devils’ offense until the fourth, when Tessa Cooper led off with a single and eventually scored on a single by Kinsey Rice that pulled Prague within 2-1.
One-out singles by Scott and Focht preceded a three-run homer to center field by Peyton Bryan, extending Oktaha’s lead to 5-1. Those extra runs proved handy in the top of the sixth, when Prague’s Jadyn Hightower and Lexsey Trevizo smacked back-to-back two-out solo home runs over the centerfield fence.
Scott, playing shortstop, leapt to catch a line drive by Kailey Rich to end that threat, and the Red Devils went down in order in the seventh.
