Old ledgers found in a thrift store prompted antique collector Rex Campbell to help forgotten Muskogee cemeteries.
The ledgers contain 4,000 Muskogee County death certificates from 1910 to 1916, including that of famed lawman Bass Reeves.
Campbell, who lives in Oklahoma City, said he later discovered many of those listed are buried in cemeteries that have long been neglected. He said he seeks to restore at least one of those cemeteries, Harding Memorial, located on Pickens Avenue northwest of the Main Street and Shawnee Bypass intersection.
He shared his discovery and his desire recently at Muskogee Public Library. He has a public Facebook group "An American History Mystery: A Tale of Death in Muskogee Co, OK 1919-1916."
"It's American history, our history," Campbell said. "It's not not just the Black people of Muskogee County, but Muskogee County, Oklahoma, American history pretty much around the time of statehood because these Freedmen came from just about every state west of the Mississippi, they're now our neighbors."
Campbell said he found the ledgers last May at an Oklahoma City thrift store. What he read fascinated him.
"I just became inspired, I just started reading them and I thought 'man, this is deep and interesting and awesome," he said.
He said he he searched for online ledger records, but found none. So, he said he copied the ledger information into digital format and gave one set of records to the library and the other to Three Rivers Museum.
Campbell said he got in touch with retired Three Rivers Museum director Sue Tolbert and found out she had started cleaning area cemeteries about 10 or 15 years ago and needed help.
Tolbert said she started working to clean "any cemetery that needed to be cleaned up.
"But it turned out that most of the Black cemeteries are the ones that are a mess," she said.
Tolbert said she has compiled a list of 152 cemeteries in Muskogee County, but doesn't know exactly how many cemeteries there are. She said Campbell's ledgers list three cemeteries she didn't know about.
"If you're researching a specific family, and you know that someone died within the time frame of these books, it could be a gold mine," she said.
Inside this gold mine is a clue to where famed lawman Bass Reeves was to be buried. The ledger notes Reeves died on Jan. 12 at the age of 72 and that his intended place of burial was to be Harding Cemetery.
Tolbert said Art Burton, who wrote a book about Reeves, thought Reeves was buried at Peters Chapel. There also are reports stating that Reeves was buried at Agency Cemetery.
Campbell said he's talking about cleaning at least three cemeteries — Agency, Harding and a cemetery with an uncertain name found in the woods. He said he wants to start at Harding, because it seems to have the most people, including hundreds of veterans from as far back as the Civil War.
He said he visited Harding before speaking at the library and found it overgrown with branches and vines.
