Old-fashioned big top circus coming to Fort Gibson

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Frank Gladd American Legion Post #20, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s favorite big top circus, is coming to the Fort Gibson Youth Baseball Fields, 402 Revellie Ave., on Sept. 22. C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. This authentic one-ring big top circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, A&E Special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.
On circus day between 9:30 and 10 a.m., visitors can watch the raising of the big top, then stay for a free tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, day care centers and community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. Learn facts about the performers, the history of the show and the different species of animals in the circus family. They also will address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care the animals receive.
Circus performances will be at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., bringing the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute show. See Miss Simone and her breath-taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Logan Jimenez with his Cockatoo Review, Emilie Dean with her amazing feats of aerial strength, the Wheel of Destiny, and back by popular demand, the Russian Swing by The Perez Family. But let’s not forget our favorite performing jungle cats, Soloman and Delilah, that will have you on the edge of your seats.
For more information visit their Facebook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. For a direct link you can go to www.cmcircus.com and click on the Facebook link.
If you go
WHAT: Culpepper & Merriweather Circus.
WHERE: Fort GibsonYouth Baseball Fields, 402 Revellie Ave.
WHEN: Sept. 22. Performances at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
ADMISSION: Prices for advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children (2 to 12). Children under 2 are free. Advanced tickets can also be purchased online 10 days before the show at cmcircus.com until 10 pm the day before the show. On show day, tickets will be $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children. You also may purchase advance tickets at the following Fort Gibson locations: Firstar Bank, Armstrong Bank, The Tracks Coffee & Eatery, and American Legion Post #20.
INFO: Call (866) BIG TOP 6 (244-8676) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email cmcircus@gmail.com.
Circus Day Schedule (times may vary)
Between 9:30 & 10:00 a.m.– Tent Raising & FREE Tour
1 hour before – midway, box office opens (pony rides, moonbounce, concessions and more)
First Show 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.
Second Show 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.
