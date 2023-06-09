Old Settlers Day offers rodeo events, parade, games, more

Families have been coming to Checotah’s Old Settler’s Day for 57 years.
“I think it is the tradition that’s brought the families,” said Jerri Holder, Checotah Chamber of Commerce office manager. “Their kids are doing today what the parents were doing as kids.”
Old time games including balloon toss, frog jumping and three-legged races will draw people to downtown Checotah this Saturday.
“We are once again having our Firefighter Challenge,” Holder said. “That’s always a lot of fun to watch because the firefighters enjoy participating. We have a beautiful trophy that travels from one to the other.”
Last year’s challenge involved three contests, she said.
This year, however, firefighters have one contest, but it’s a big one. Fire departments throughout McIntosh County are invited to compete.
“It’s called the barrel challenge,” Holder said. “And basically what it is, is a tug-of-war with a water hose. There is a cable with a barrel on it and they will fight with their water hoses to see who wins. It’s a tug-of-war in the air.”
There also will be a fish scramble.
“Many, many years ago, when the fish scramble was done, they would set up hay bales and put tarps over it and fill it up with water, put fish in it and kids would get in and catch fish,” Holder said. “We, of course, can’t do that anymore, so what we’ve done is downsized it. We have a large cattle trough filled with water and we will release different size goldfish or minnows. The one who catches the first fish wins a fishing pole.”
People also vie for furthest traveled, longest beard and oldest settler.
How old are the settlers?
“We’ve had them up to 92, I know,” she said. “Seems to me we’ve had them older than that.”
Kids’ games begin at 9 a.m. and include turtle races, frog jumping, money in a hay stack and balloon toss.
Adults compete in tobacco spitting, balloon toss and cow chip throwing at 1:30 p.m.
The parade at 3 p.m. features a little bit of everything, Holder said.
“It’s basically a local parade,” she said. “We have lots of locals, antique cars, jeeps, police department, firefighters. We have an Old Settlers Rodeo and a lot of them ride in the parade that day.”
The Checotah High School band also marches.
“We have a great group of vendors,” Holder said. “We’re grateful we get to keep doing it each year.”
The fun moves to the Checotah Round-up Club with mutton busting at 7 p.m. and a rodeo at 8 p.m.
