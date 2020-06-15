Old Settlers Day to go on June 27

Old Settlers Day in Checotah changes this year with the annual event moving to June 27 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said David Prince, president of the town's Chamber of Commerce.
The original date was June 13, and Prince said the state would be in the midst of reopening, and it was decided to move the event up on the calendar.
"We just felt like that was too soon," he said. "Moving it to the end of the month puts us two weeks over the final phase. We'll be coming out with the reopening of all of the businesses. We thought that would be a good time."
Prince met with Mayor Daniel Tarkington about the change.
"We supported them on what they wanted to do," Tarkington said.
The event will mark its 54th year. Prince said canceling the event was not considered.
"We didn't want to try not to have it," he said. "Hopefully, everybody will feel safe to come back outside.
"You can never predict events but I've heard from a lot of people, vendor-wise and food truck-wise, and it seems like a lot more people are interested now more than ever. I don't know if it's because other events have been canceled earlier in the year. These folks who travel around and do this for a living are probably looking for more opportunities."
Prince said the Chamber of Commerce will also give away "$3,000 in Checotah bucks" or money to be used for businesses in town, Prince said.
"Hopefully, that will boost the local economy," he said.
Prince said more inflatable houses will be installed this year.
"The only drawback is it may be hot outside, but it's always hot in June," he said. "We're trying to add more water bouncy houses for kids. We want to cool the kids off. We hope to have a good turnout, and hopefully everybody will feel safe."
Other events scheduled include pony rides, petting zoo, train ride, Touch A Truck and a downhill derby race.
"It's a neat deal," Prince said. "We've come up with a few ideas to change some things. Honestly, in the overall scheme of the deal, people enjoy bringing grandkids and let them do the same games they did when they were kids 30-40-50 years ago. I don't think the town wants a bunch of new stuff."
If you go
WHAT: Old Settlers Day.
WHERE: Downtown Checotah.
WHEN: June 27. Pancake breakfast at United Methodist Church at 7 a.m.; other events start at 9 a.m..
INFORMATION: (918) 473-2070.
