Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging announces availability of Older Americans Act Title III Funding. Grant is for one year from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. This is not for individuals.
Bid proposals are being accepted for the following services to be provided to persons age 60 years and older in: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
Health Promotion (all seven counties); Okmulgee Senior Nutrition (Okmulgee County only)
Bid packets available Jan. 29, 2021, for pickup at the EODD office located at 1012 N. 38th St., Muskogee, OK 74401, or mailed upon request. To be considered for funding, a representative from bidder agency/organization is required to attend the Proposers’ Conference on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at EODD. Facility is ADA accessible. Bid proposal closing date is March 12, 2021, at 12 p.m. Contact AAA Planner, at (918) 913-9584 or email snicholson@eoddok.org with questions or to request a bid packet.
Interpreter services available upon request. Please provide advanced notice if interpreter services are needed.
