Older Americans Month emphasizes seniors, communities of strength

In tough times, communities find strength in people, and people find strength in their communities. In the past year, we’ve seen this time and again across eastern Oklahoma as friends, neighbors and businesses have found new ways to support each other during the struggles we have faced from the pandemic, the severe winter weather and other challenges.
In the communities served by the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging, older adults are a key source of this strength. Through their experiences, successes and difficulties, they have built resilience that helps them to face new challenges. When communities tap into this, those communities become stronger too.
Each May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of Older Americans Month (OAM). This year’s theme is Communities of Strength, recognizing the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.
Strength is built and shown not only by bold acts, but also small ones of day-to-day life — a conversation shared with a friend, working in the garden, trying a new recipe, or taking time for a cup of tea on a busy day. And when we share these activities with others — even virtually or by telling about the experience later — we help them build resilience, too.
This year, EODD Area Agency on Aging celebrates Older Americans Month by encouraging all community members — and especially seniors — to share their experiences. Together, we can find strength — and create a stronger future.
Here are some ways to share and connect:
Join EODD AAA’s Advisory Council on Aging: Put your knowledge and personal experience to work by helping shape the goals and mission of the Area Agency on Aging. Give yourself a voice and make an impact on your community. The time commitment is small, but the benefits can be great — both for you personally and for your community.
Look for joy in the everyday: Celebrate small moments and ordinary pleasures by taking time to recognize them. Start a gratitude journal and share it with others via social media, or call a friend or family member to share a happy moment or to say thank you.
Reach out to neighbors: Even if you can’t get together in person right now, you can still connect with your neighbors. Leave a small gift on their doorstep, offer to help with outdoor chores, or deliver a home-cooked meal.
Build new skills: Learning something new allows us to practice overcoming challenges. Take an art course online or try a socially distanced outdoor movement class to enjoy learning with others in your community. Have a skill to share? Find an opportunity to teach someone, even casually.
Share your story: There’s a reason storytelling is a time-honored activity. Hearing how others experience the world helps us grow. Interviewing family, friends, and neighbors can open up new conversations and strengthen our connections.
When people of different ages, backgrounds, abilities and talents share experiences — through action, story or service — we help build strong communities. And that’s something to celebrate!
Please join EODD Area Agency on Aging in strengthening our communities by getting involved and making an impact. Call EODD at (918) 682-7891 for more information about joining the Advisory Council on Aging and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EasternOklahomaDevelopmentDistrict for other ideas on getting involved during Older Americans Month.
EODD AAA services are available to all persons 60 years of age or older regardless of income. Services provided through the Older Americans Act have no set fees or charges, although donations are accepted and appreciated to defray costs of services. If you would like to learn more about how you can donate or volunteer or if you or someone you know needs services, please call EODD AAA at (918) 682-7891 or the Senior Info-Line at (800) 211-2116.
