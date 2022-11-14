Olive Garden coming to Muskogee

The rumors can finally stop — Olive Garden is coming to Muskogee.
Mayor Marlon Coleman confirmed to the Muskogee Phoenix after Monday's City Council meeting that the city has a contract in place with the popular Italian food restaurant.
"This is a huge day from Muskogee," Coleman said. "For nearly a decade, if not longer, residents have said they would love to see something like an Olive Garden restaurant in Muskogee."
After coming out of executive session during Monday's meeting, the council approved a sales tax rebate agreement between the city and Olive Garden Holdings LLC. The council also authorized City Manager Mike Miller to execute the same for a development on the southeast corner of US 69 and West Shawnee Bypass.
"Today we authorized an agreement that will bring Olive Garden to Muskogee," Coleman said. "In the broader context, tonight's action is proof that larger retailers see the potential in Muskogee and it further validates that every day we have the opportunity to be great! Ground will be broken sometime between the spring and summer of 2023."
Coleman said the city has been in discussion with Olive Garden for about a year.
"They were already doing their research," he said. "They've been looking for probably looking for a little longer than a year. They settled within the last year for us to consider."
The council also approved an option "to purchase real property between the city, Inhofe Land & Cattle Inc., and South York LLC for development on the northeast corner of U.S. 69 and West Shawnee Bypass.
"We're not sure yet what's going there," Coleman said. "We have several retailers and prospects for that land. That's probably all we can say right now."
