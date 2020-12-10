This year has been full of uncertainty, but it has taught us the importance of family and keeping loved ones safe.
I would like to offer a few suggestions from Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging as we make arrangements for celebrating this Christmas season with our loved ones, especially those living in long-term care facilities.
This is a good time to reach out to the facility to see how they are preparing to celebrate the holiday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging individuals to celebrate the holidays virtually or in-person with members of their own household. While residents have the right to leave the facility for family visitation, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is strongly warning against residents leaving the facility for family visits this holiday season. It is a good idea to ask the facility staff to provide you with a copy of their policy for visitation during this time and what they may expect upon a resident’s return. Residents may have to quarantine, for example. That quarantine may be in the resident’s room or somewhere else within the facility. Have a conversation with your loved ones about whether or not they want to go home for a visit. These are some things to consider before taking residents out of facilities for the holidays.
Facilities will be looking for new ways to celebrate the holiday with residents since they won’t be able to have the parties, carolers, church presentations and special guests they are used to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families may want to share some of their loved ones’ Christmas traditions with the facility. This can help families and facilities bring a memorable holiday season to their loved one’s home and friends. Share their favorite music, Christmas movies, poems, literature, food and talents.
Christmas can be celebrated every day in December, not just on the 25th, to include everyone. Residents may want to make ornaments for the facility Christmas tree. This is a great time for residents to participate in activities while social distancing and practicing safety.
Not everyone living in long-term care facilities has family; the holidays are a great time to reach out to those in need. The facility may have an angel tree or a special list for gift ideas. Christmas is about giving, so let’s remember to give our time to help others.
Also, let’s remember to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by wearing masks when in public, social distancing at least 6 feet apart, and using hand sanitizer and proper handwashing techniques. Vaccines will be distributed soon, but safety remains important, and together, we can get through this.
The new year is fast approaching, and I believe it will be a brighter year for all of us!
Merry Christmas!
The Ombudsman Office is here to advocate on behalf of long-term care residents and to provide information regarding long-term care issues and services. If you need assistance from an Ombudsman, contact Gina Elliott, Ombudsman supervisor, at (918) 913-9587 or Scott Harding, Ombudsman supervisor, at (918) 913-9582.
