Ombudsman Observations: COVID-19 and the holidays in long-term care facilities

As the weather begins to cool and the leaves change colors and fall away, the holiday season is right around the corner. The COVID-19 pandemic will most likely change the way many of us celebrate the holidays. This will certainly be the case for long-term care residents who have been dealing with separation from their loved ones since March.
Most long-term care facilities are still restricting visitors and residents’ activities. Across the nation, the number of positive cases is still high, and continued use of face masks and practicing of social distancing remain very important. This is especially true for long-term care residents who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing more serious effects from exposure to the virus.
And while the ongoing challenges of living through this pandemic may give us cause to complain or feel stressed, we still have many things to be thankful for and look forward to during this holiday season. Your loved ones in long-term care facilities need you now more than ever. Many are suffering from isolation and separation from their families. It’s important to start planning now how you will celebrate the holidays with your loved ones, including those in nursing facilities.
It’s necessary during these times to stay in communication with facility administration and staff regarding the best ways to stay connected with residents. The facility should have policies that allow for some type of communication and visitation with your loved one. These may include outdoor visits, window visits and virtual visits using smartphones or tablets. Some are even allowing for limited indoor visits. Policies will vary with each facility and are often based on current positive cases within the facility and the surrounding area. Facility staff develop their policies according to federal and state guidelines and attempt to strike a balance between the physical safety of the residents and their overall social and psychological wellbeing. Interaction with family and friends is vital to the overall health of residents. Proper use of PPE, social distancing, hand hygiene and screening by facilities continues to be vital. If you are not feeling well or have been exposed to someone with COVID, please don’t attempt to visit your loved one in a facility.
Residents, like most of the rest of us, enjoy receiving gifts during the holidays. Don’t forget to put them on your holiday shopping list. Holiday cards, snacks, Christmas treats, pictures, puzzle books and warm clothes are perfect gifts for residents during the holidays. It’s best to coordinate with facilities when dropping these gifts off for your loved ones. While this holiday season will certainly bring challenges, there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate and share holiday cheer with your friends and family.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program serves as an advocate for long-term care residents. We are here to help residents and their families with any questions or concerns they may have. Please feel free to contact Ombudsman Supervisors Scott Harding at (918) 913-9582 or Gina Elliott at (918) 913-9587 at the EODD Area Agency on Aging.
Here’s hoping and wishing that you have a happy holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.