Ombudsman Observations: How to choose a long-term care facility

Choosing a long-term care facility can be one of the most difficult tasks that an individual and/or their family may ever face. Ombudsmen for the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging can help provide you with information and resources to help you make an informed decision.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program advocates for residents of long-term care facilities and can also act as a resource for individuals and their families needing information regarding various aspects of long-term care. A long-term care ombudsman can help answer questions regarding how to choose and pay for long term care. They can also provide information regarding different types of facilities that are available and how to begin the process of transitioning an individual into a long-term care residence.
First, we recommend that you visit www.medicare.gov and access the nursing home compare portion of the website for information on recent inspection surveys and various other information including: staffing levels, complaint investigations and general facility information. Next, visit the facilities that you are considering, talk to the facility administrator and take a tour of the facility. While you are visiting, observe the staff and see how they interact with the residents. Observe meal service. Does the food look and smell appealing? Talk with residents and family members and see what they like and don’t like about the facility. You may also want to inquire about the different activities and specific services provided by the facility. It is also important to visit the facility during the evening or on the weekend when staffing levels may be reduced.
It can be very beneficial to begin this process as early as possible even before your loved one requires a long-term care facility. Starting the conversation early may also allow your loved ones to participate in the discussion and decision-making process. This allows them an opportunity to voice their opinion and make known their personal preferences for long-term care placement. Beginning this process early can also help to alleviate some of the stress and tension that this situation may cause.
If you have any questions regarding long-term care issues or if you would like more information regarding our Ombudsman Volunteer Program, contact Scott Harding or Tim Nicholson, the local ombudsmen supervisors at (918) 682-7891.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.