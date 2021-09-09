September has been designated as National Preparedness Month. Oklahoma residents are well aware of the importance of being prepared for both natural and manmade disasters. Nationally, the damage from Hurricane Ida, torrential flooding and other weather-related emergencies have recently been front page news. More locally, long-term care facilities in the area also have faced severe challenges in trying to keep long-term care residents safe.
Few places experience nearly everything from tornadoes to earthquakes as much as Oklahoma. The current COVID-19 pandemic certainly meets the criteria of being a disaster. Many Oklahoma residents have experienced supply and service shortages as well as the stress of sheltering in place and limiting community involvement in order to limit health risks. It is important that everyone is prepared on a personal level with emergency supplies and knowledge.
This fact is even more critical for the vulnerable population groups such as children, the elderly or the disabled who may require some assistance. After you have made preparations for yourself and your immediate family, please remember to inquire about the preparedness of your loved ones who may be older and/or have certain medical conditions.
As advocates for residents in long-term care settings, the Ombudsman office would like to remind you that if you have a loved one in a long-term care facility, please speak with facility staff concerning their preparations for caring for your loved one in the event of a disaster. During natural disasters such as flooding, tornadoes and wildfires, long-term care facilities across the state have been forced to evacuate residents for a short time. In many instances, facility staff, with the help of their communities and outside agencies, have done a remarkable job of keeping residents safe. It is important that every facility has an emergency plan that addresses the issues of emergency transportation, back-up power and supplies, and staff training. Feel free to discuss these issues with the facility’s staff, especially the administrator or director of nursing. In the event of a natural disaster, the Ombudsman office is available to assist residents and their families.
Scott Harding, (918) 913-9582, and Tim Nicholson, (918) 913-9587, are the local Ombudsmen who work for the Area Agency on Aging, which covers the following seven counties: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner. They are always available to address any questions or concerns that residents or their families may have regarding long-term care. Please feel free to contact them at any time.
