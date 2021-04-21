Ombudsman Observations: Long-term care visitation re-opening

Spring has arrived. With it comes a more colorful landscape, warmer weather and a renewed sense of hope and starting fresh. Spring is also bringing good news regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it continues to be a serious public health threat, more and more people are receiving vaccines, and daily numbers of new cases and deaths are on the decline. For long-term care residents who have endured a year of isolation and separation from their loved ones, steps are being taken to allow for in-person visitation and increased access to visitors.
Due to the high number of residents who are now fully vaccinated and the increasing vaccination rates of both staff and the public, the Governor’s Office, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have issued new rules and guidelines that direct facilities to allow greater access to residents in a safe and compassionate manner. While the safety of residents and staff continues to be of the utmost importance, the new guidance recognizes the importance of allowing residents more access to their loved ones as well as other members of the community such as clergy and beauticians. Friends and families of residents are welcoming the opportunity to again visit their loved one’s face-to-face and even enjoy direct personal contact.
While restrictions are being loosened, there continue to be some limits regarding visitation. The CDC and CMS continue to direct all visitors to wear face masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing from others in the facility. Most facilities also provide screening for COVID-19 when visitors enter the building. Outdoor visits are still the preferred and safest form of visiting. Facilities continue to encourage other forms of interaction such as window visits and virtual visits via Facetime and other social media. Many facilities also have visiting hours and are asking visitors to schedule visits in order to ensure proper screening and infection control methods are being followed. If you are planning on visiting your loved one, please communicate with the facility staff to determine their policies and procedures.
It is imperative that if you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Also, it is beneficial that you continue to follow CDC guidelines when out and about within the community to lessen your risk of getting infected. The more people who become fully vaccinated, the more steps facilities will be able to take to continue lessening restrictions on visitation. While there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel, everyone must continue to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The residents are longing to see their friends and families. Take time to visit and share with them as much as possible. So many residents have experienced a significant decline in both their physical and mental wellbeing during the lockdown. It’s a welcome change to know that so many of them are getting to see their loved ones in person again.
The Ombudsman program continues to advocate for residents’ rights, which include having visitors of their choosing and living the best quality of life possible. If you have any questions or concerns regarding long-term care or the new visitation guidelines, please don’t hesitate to contact the local ombudsman, Scott Harding, at (918) 913-9582.
