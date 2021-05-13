Ombudsman Observations: May is Older Americans Month

Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. The weather is warming, and landscapes are becoming more colorful. The month of May has been proclaimed Older Americans Month. This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength” to give attention to the contribution of seniors to all of our communities. While this can be a busy time with outdoor activities, travel and family get togethers, it’s important to remember and recognize the many contributions older Americans have made and continue to make to our nation, our communities and our everyday lives. There is no better time to shower some extra attention on an older friend or loved one.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still considered a national health emergency, the situation has greatly improved for long-term care residents. Overall, COVID positivity rates have been declining, and the majority of nursing home residents have been fully vaccinated. The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office would like to remind everyone that despite some continued limitations on visitors, most facilities have made significant strides in re-opening and allowing residents to visit with their loved ones. While many facilities continue to encourage outdoor visitation, especially on nice weather days, most have also implemented systems and policies to allow for indoor, in-person visits. Indoor visits may need to be scheduled and may be limited to certain hours each day. Visitors are required to follow CDC recommendations regarding mask wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing around other residents and staff. Please contact facilities to determine their specific policies and procedures.
Every resident has a right to have visitors of their choosing, and each facility’s visitation and re-opening policies should reflect efforts to provide person-centered care for each individual resident. How facilities implement resident visitation should reflect the unique needs of each resident. There are only a few exceptions when facilities can suspend in-person visitation including the status of positive infections within the facility and county positivity rates. Compassionate care visits continue to be allowed for all residents who have experienced a significant decline in their overall well-being.
As long-term care Ombudsmen, our role is to advocate for long-term care residents, and we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve. Connect with your loved ones and seek out ways to recognize and honor them for all of their years of wisdom, service and generosity. Your loved ones and the seniors in our community deserve to be heard and have a voice throughout their life’s journey. We encourage friends and family to continue being engaged with their loved ones even during this difficult time. Talk with your loved ones and residents about how COVID-19 is impacting them and how you can help to alleviate some of those issues.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding long-term care, please feel free to contact Scott Harding or Tim Nicholson, Ombudsman supervisors, at EODD Area Agency on Aging at (918) 682-7891. Our office continues to serve residents and their families through information and assistance, complaint investigations and advocacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.