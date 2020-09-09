Ombudsman Observations: Stay connected to long-term care residents

As we head into fall, we continue to deal with the daily effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many hoped that time and the summer heat would make coronavirus a much smaller issue after nearly six months, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. And while many parts of our economy and daily lives have re-opened under a “new normal,” many areas and entities such as schools and long-term care facilities are dealing with rising numbers of cases.
It’s important during this time of seemingly non-stop negative news that we find an outlet for our stress and frustrations. Many find peace and comfort in the form of friends and family.
The same is true for long-term care residents. If you have a loved one in a long-term care facility, you are probably well aware of the fact that nearly all person-to-person visits have been severely restricted since the beginning of the pandemic. In order to keep residents connected to their family and friends, most facilities have taken steps to allow for modified visitation such as through a window or via technology such as video conferencing. Other options may include outdoor visits, phone calls and drive-by events. Cards, letters, pictures and other small gifts can also help offset the isolation and loneliness felt by many residents during this challenging time. It’s imperative to communicate with the facility regarding what options are available for you to stay connected to your loved ones.
While none of these alternatives will completely replace a hug or personal touch, they can help residents stay connected to their loved ones and community. Make the effort to make contact with your loved one as much as possible.
And as facilities slowly re-open, the guidelines for visits will change as well. Proper infection and prevention measures such as wearing PPE, social distancing and proper hand hygiene will be vital.
Be sure to check with the facility regarding their safety protocols before you visit. It’s important to remember that most facilities are doing everything possible to keep their residents and staff safe during this ever-changing pandemic. Visitors must do their part to assist facilities in providing the highest quality of life while keeping everyone as safe as possible.
If you have questions or concerns regarding visitation or any other long-term care issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your local long-term care Ombudsman Scott Harding at (918) 913-9582 or Gina Elliott at (918) 913-9587 at the EODD Area Agency on Aging. We continue to be available to advocate for residents through complaint investigations and providing information and assistance to residents and the community.
Stay well and safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.