The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on residents, facility staff and visitors. Now that nursing facilities have resumed visitation, the need for trained advocates is at an all-time high.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program serves residents in nursing, assisted living and residential care homes. The program is administered by the Department of Human Services Community Living, Aging and Protective Services Division under the authority of the Older Americans Act and the Oklahoma Long-Term Care Ombudsman Act.
An ombudsman volunteer helps improve the quality of life and the quality of care available to residents of long-term care facilities. The goal of the ombudsman program is to have volunteers at every long-term care facility.
The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging provides supervision and support for the volunteers. Free training is provided to volunteers in COVID-19 prevention, problem solving, communication, the process of aging and long-term care facility regulations. Continuing education and development is provided on a monthly basis.
To become a volunteer, applicants must:
• Be concerned about older persons and their needs.
• Be able to work with different types of people without being judgmental.
• Be able to accept training and supervision.
• Be able to spend at least two hours a week as a volunteer.
• Be available for monthly meetings.
• Be free from conflict of interest.
The State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office is hosting a two-day conference in Oklahoma City May 25-26. This free conference will provide information on the program for potential volunteers and continuing education for current volunteers. If you would like to register for the conference, or if you have any questions about long-term care issues, please call Tim Nicholson or Scott Harding at (918) 682-7891.
