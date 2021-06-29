OMHOF announces Aug. 28 induction

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame announced its Aug. 28 induction of three Oklahoma members of The Call rock band will start at 5:30 p.m. with a concert to begin at 7 p.m.
The inductees are Scott Musick, the late Michael Been and Steve Huddleston.
The band officially became The Call in 1981, and it released eight studio albums and one live album over two decades before disbanding in 2000.
The event is at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks. Tickets and information: (918) 299-4924.
