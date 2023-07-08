OMHOF inductee to teach master class in country music

Entertainer Becky Hobbs has advice for those wanting to yodel like Jimmie Rodgers, croon like Vince Gill or melt hearts like Patsy Cline.
“Be an original,” she says. “Be the best you.”
Hobbs, who has had multiple singles on country music charts, will share her expertise at a free Country Music Master Class at 3 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
A 2015 OMHOF inductee, Hobbs co-wrote “Jones on the Jukebox” and wrote numerous other hit songs. She recorded the top 10 duet “Let’s Get Over Them Together” with Moe Bandy.
“I urge people, if they want to sing, listen to the greats, learn from them, get your own style,” Hobbs said.
Just don’t copy the greats, she said.
“The greats didn’t do that: Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton,” she said. “I love what John Hartford always said — style is based on limitations. You can have the greatest voice in the world, if you don’t have a song, if you don’t have something that evokes emotion, you don’t have anything.”
Hobbs said she will give pointers on how to keep the voice strong and work in a studio. She also will give networking tips.
“The more gigs you play, the better you get,” she said. “The more songs you write you’re going to be a better writer.”
She is a descendant of Nanyehi (Nancy Ward), a Cherokee peacemaker of the 1700s. Hobbs co-wrote the story and wrote the music and lyrics for the musical “Nanyehi — The Story of Nancy Ward.
Hobbs said noted Cherokee opera singer Barbara McAlister asked her to teach a master class in country music.
“My first thought was ‘Yikes’,” Hobbs said. “I don’t know the first thing about teaching somebody about music. I’ve done it myself and gone out there and worked my tail off.”
McAlister recalled asking one of her voice students if he sang country, and he said yeah. McAlister said the student sang a song, and I said I thought this would be a great idea for some of my students to do, and it kind of started with our conversation.
Four of McAlister’s voice students will perform: Payden Kilgore, Garrett Abel, Addison Rouse and Addison Hummingbird. Some will perform songs Hobbs wrote.
The free OMHOF class is funded by the First Peoples Fund, which named McAlister a 2023 Cultural Capital Fellow.
