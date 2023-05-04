The Sixth Annual Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theatre, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
This year’s inductees are actor/director Ryan Merriman, director/producer, George ‘Fritz’ Kiersch, and the late Cleavon Little, star of “Blazing Saddles.”
Movies “Sherwood Forest - Top Secret” and “The Cherokee Word for Water” also will be inducted.
Merriman began his acting career at 10 and went on to star in a long list of television shows and big screen movies. He is remembered for his performance in “Final Destination 3.”
Kirsch has had a long career as a television and movie director. His direction of Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn” won critical praise and was immensely successful at the box office. A film and media instructor at several Oklahoma universities, he has been one of the linchpins in creating higher learning programs for film production in Oklahoma.
Little was a Julliard graduate and classically trained Shakespearean actor who enjoyed success on the stage and television. It was his role as the sheriff in the Mel Brooks comedy block buster “Blazing Saddles” that most people remember him.
“The Cherokee Word for Water” is based on actual events in the life of Wilma Mankiller before she became the Chief of the Cherokee Nation or married Charlie Soap, the movie’s co-director. The story tells of Mankiller’s efforts to bring water to a small Oklahoma town.
“Sherwood-Forest-Top Secret” tells the true story of how Britain secretly employed the services of Oklahoma roughnecks to drill for oil in Sherwood Forest during World War II to counter the Nazi’s choking off Great Britain’s oil and gas supply lines. Producer Mark A. Stansberry, a highly regarded oil and energy consultant, helped bring this story to the screen.
The event is free and open to the public.
