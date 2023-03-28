Plans were unveiled by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Hame on Tuesday for a statue in Muskogee to honor country music legend Merle Haggard.
Haggard, who brought the city fame with his mega-hit "Okie from Muskogee", died April 6, 2016 — his 79th birthday.
Haggard was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 1997. The statue will be located at the Muskogee Civic Center, the venue where Haggard recorded a live version of the song and an album with the same name during a concert in 1969.
Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Tony Corbell recounts, “recently we had a couple walk in the Hall of Fame for a visit that came by while traveling specifically because of Merle Haggard and the Okie from Muskogee song. The husband said this was one of the main stops they wanted to make as they traversed the country sightseeing before heading west and finally going back home to Sydney, Australia. They really enjoyed their day with us seeing lMerle Haggard memorabilia inside our museum.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.