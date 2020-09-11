OMMA Permanent Rules in place

New rules for all businesses and patients licensed by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Agency are in effect. The rules affect many aspects of the marijuana industry.
As an agency, the OMMA is constantly looking for ways to make the industry safer, and these new rules reflect the latest efforts in that goal. These rules have been reviewed by the advisory board and were subject to public comment before being submitted to the legislature and signed by the governor.
The current rules, including a summary of the changes made effective today, are posted on the OMMA website, OMMA.OK.Gov and are available at the following link: https://omma.ok.gov/rules-regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.