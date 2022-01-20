Omubudsman Observations: Help with long-term care issues, questions available

A new year is here. I hope that everyone had a great holiday and a great start to the new year. For many, this is a time of reflection, fresh beginnings, and new resolutions for the upcoming year.
Many of us were fortunate enough to have spent time with family and loved ones during the recent holidays. These visits sometimes bring about conversations regarding health issues and long-term care discussions. If you ever wish that there was somewhere to go to get answers regarding long-term care questions and concerns, your local long-term care ombudsman may be just the person to talk to about these issues.
Your local ombudsman serves as an advocate for residents of long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential care facilities. The ombudsman is also available to provide information and assistance regarding a wide range of long-term care topics including how to pay for long-term care, how to choose a facility, resident rights, etc.
While the new year brings fresh hope and renewed optimism, it also brings some familiar challenges such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In most facilities, high vaccination rates among residents and some staff, along with ongoing infection control efforts, have allowed most residents to remain safe despite high numbers of Covid-positive cases in the community.
It is imperative that we remain vigilant in hand hygiene, mask wearing while in the facility and social distancing as much as possible in order to continue to keep our loved ones and residents safe. The CDC and Medicare continue to encourage staff, visitors and residents to receive a vaccine and maintain high standards of infection control. While Covid is definitely still with us, visitation in long-term care facilities has drastically improved over the past year. Facilities have been given the mandate to allow visitation in most cases. If you are having issues visiting your loved ones, please contact an ombudsman.
This is also a time when some people make resolutions to be more active in their communities and explore volunteer opportunities. The long-term care ombudsman program relies extensively on ombudsman volunteers. If you are interested in visiting with long-term care residents and advocating on their behalf, this could be the opportunity you are looking for. If you would like more information regarding the Ombudsman Volunteer Program, or would like to speak with an ombudsman regarding any questions or concerns that you may have about long-term care issues, please contact Scott Harding, ombudsman supervisor, at (918) 913-9582 or Tim Nicholson, ombudsman supervisor, at (918) 913-9587.
