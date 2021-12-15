On the Green: A hippopotamus for Christmas?

Christmas comes once a year, yet there’s still plenty of time to create a wish and want list.
In the 1950s, a 10-year-old Oklahoma City child gave us her want list in a now-popularized tune, "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas." Only a hippo would do for little Gayla Peevey. No doll or dinky tinker toy.
The Columbia Records label released the song, and it inspired a WKY-TV-Oklahoma City Times project to raise money to purchase a hippo for the Oklahoma City Zoo. Three-year-old Matilda arrived later.
In 1953, Peevey performed the song on The Ed Sullivan Show.
Music has long been part of our Christmas celebrations, and we take joy in knowing that many Oklahoma songwriters, performers and artists have created some of our most loved holiday tunes.
For instance, a Montgomery Ward copywriter gave musical life to the storied Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the tune was used in a store promotion.
Oklahoma-born Gene Autry first recorded the ballad in 1949.
Merle Haggard recorded the wish of little Bobby to receive a puppy dog for Christmas. Not a train, but something to raise, like a dog.
Tulsa-born singer-songwriter Ben Rector celebrated the holidays in "The Thanksgiving Song" about home and hearth for the holidays.
Blake Shelton sends us holiday greetings in his performance of "Cheers, It’s Christmas."
These tunes are among the hundreds created by artists, singers and songwriters, including many who call Oklahoma home. Many are inductees into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF).
Muskogee’s Depot District is a great place to celebrate the contribution that Oklahoma musicians, songwriters and performers have made to our culture. Their achievements can be studied on a regular basis at the OMHOF Museum in exhibits created to pay tribute to these talented individuals.
Oklahomans continue to build careers in music, presenting additional opportunities to celebrate their success and often during the holidays. Venues in and around the Depot District are perfect places to celebrate Christmas music.
An Oklahoma husband and wife team, the Imaginaries, will perform a holiday tribute Dec. 17 at the Roxy Theater.
The Make Music Muskogee organization will celebrate the holidays with performances at the OMHOF on Dec. 21. The event is part of a national Make Music celebration at various venues across the nation on the same day and same time. The Muskogee Community Band hosted a holiday food drive and performance earlier this week in the Depot District.
Singers and Songwriters featuring Megan Marlene, Casey West, Daniel Burgess and Richard Burris will perform at the OMHOF on Dec. 16.
This is all music to our ears at this time of the year. We can learn even more about our Oklahoma musical heritage, thanks to a new version of a guidebook written by Hugh Foley. The just-released Third Edition includes pages and pages of just about everything we need to know and celebrate about Oklahoma music.
If a hippopotamus is too large an investment for your holiday budget, check out Foley’s autographed book for sale at the OMHOF.
For some it might seem crass to celebrate Christmas music in a commercialized way, promoting sales or to raise money. But, remember every time we hear a song to celebrate Christmas, we can bet a talented songwriter, artist or performer, and some Oklahomans, put creativity to work to share the season with each of us.
A good, catchy tune is lasting.
The hippo song brought about something good for parents and children to enjoy year-round. Matilda the Hippo, unfortunately, died in 1988. Maybe it’s time to launch a new campaign with music as the background to raise money or support a worthy cause.
As we sing about silver bells, Santa Claus coming to town and our longing to be home for Christmas, we can credit musicians, song writers and performers for putting us in the giving spirit and brightening our holidays.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green. Contact her at andreachancellor1969@gmail.com.
