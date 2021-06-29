On the Green: Ah, contraire! So much to do

There’s nothing to do in Muskogee, said just about everyone at some point.
Really, the opposite is true nowadays. Since Muskogee dedicated the downtown Depot District and Depot Green at 205 Elgin St., attendance at events continues to grow.
Places to play in the Depot District are multiplying just like rabbits.
Speaking of rabbits, the newest kid on the block is Blue Rabbit Pottery, located at the southeast corner of the Depot Green. Go figure – the outside door is painted blue. You can’t miss it. This place used to house P& H Supply, and the pottery studio opened even before workers finished putting down a new concrete sidewalk entryway.
Owners of the pottery studio are Louise Bishop and Hilary McQueen.
Want to create a pinch pot or something else special? Go to @bluerabbitpottery on Instagram or on the web at bluerabbitpottery.com to find out more.
The Depot District was created as a tip of the hat to a downtown area that once welcomed hundreds of passengers and dozens of freight and passenger trains daily. The Muskogee hot spot is gathering steam again.
One annual celebration near the Depot Green is the Bass Reeves Western History Conference, which runs through July 24 at Three Rivers Museum.
Reeves is perhaps the most famous U.S. Deputy Marshal in Indian Territory. This event is ticketed and includes territorial re-enactors, special speakers, documentaries and fun. Check out basssreevesconference.com.
There’s likely a depot connection between Reeves and trains. A photo is said to exist of several deputy marshals located near a Muskogee train, and Reeves is standing in the doorway of one rail car.
The marshals traveled by train frequently while on duty and often served as security for the railroads.
A block north on Main from the Depot District stands a site that has contributed to downtown Muskogee’s economy for several years. Now, another facelift has created a refreshed Max’s Garage and the new Maxine’s Gastropub. Together, they offer food, drink, dancing and sports viewing. The extensive makeover continues to draw customers to a site that used to be a Goodyear Service Store.
When the Depot District opened, the plan was to see continuous downtown rehabilitation and growth. It’s happening.
On July 6, and every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the Depot District offers Walk, Run Ride the Trail. Get some fresh air with others starting off from the Depot Green, the main trailhead for Centennial Trail.
Coming soon, exercise buffs can rent bicycles at the Depot Green to participate.
Movies are offered on selected Fridays at the Depot Green. The next showing is set July 16 at 8 p.m. It ‘stars’ "Napoleon Dynamite" on the new LED screen.
All Aboard Thursdays is every week and features food trucks, music and games from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
The fun continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with music at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Mike Hosty will perform.
Let’s see. Every week you can pencil in Tuesdays for exercise and Thursdays for music, games and performances. Check the Facebook schedule at Depot Green-Downtown Muskogee.
Believe it. There is plenty to do in downtown Muskogee at the Depot District and beyond.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Board of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
