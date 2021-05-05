On the Green at the Depot District: C’mon baby, do the Localmotion

Picture a bustling time in the late 1800s near downtown Muskogee when six railroads ran through our community daily delivering freight and passengers.
The MK&T railroad built the first line, and other carriers included the Midland Valley, Frisco and the Kansas, Oklahoma and Gulf. Muskogee soon became a commercial center.
The train-related hustle and bustle in Muskogee has subsided somewhat. Yet, stories of heavy passenger and freight travel in our town over many generations remain clear. This history is preserved at the Three Rivers Museum in our newly designated Depot District. The Depot District is located across Elgin Avenue south of Three Rivers Museum.
Soon the Muskogee Depot Green, or Depot District, will come to life regularly with events dubbed Localmotion — family entertainment to celebrate our rich railroading heritage.
The Depot Green was made possible by a grant to the City of Muskogee Foundation from the Union Pacific Railroad. After the park was finished, planning started on Localmotion events, tipping the hat – or engineer cap — to train-themed gatherings.
We could all soon be humming a familiar tune — "Everybody’s doin’ a brand new dance now, come on baby do the locomotion" as we gather at the Depot Green.
The Depot Green officially opens Thursday with a 5 p.m. ribbon cutting. The All Aboard schedule includes music after the ribbon cutting with saxophonist Jermaine Mondaine. Cornhole toss, disc golf and pingpong will be offered. Food trucks, beverage trailers and concessions will be available. So, grab a Muskogee Parks and Recreation Adirondack chair or bring a lawn chair, picnic and blanket.
At 7 p.m, the Thursday entertainment shifts to the ongoing spring and summer Rockin’ The Dock music series at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. It’s free. The headliner is Cowboy Jones.
All Aboard continues the first Thursday of the month thereafter, weather permitting.
Another coming attraction is a monthly Friday night Screen on the Green movie showing in conjunction with the Roxy Theater. These events start May 21 with "Twister." "Grease" is scheduled June 18; and the family comedy "Space Jam" is July 16.
The weekly Tuesday Fitness on the Green events started Tuesday with Pilates led by Laura Wickizer.
We don’t yet have a full calendar of events and experiences that will fall under the Depot Green Localmotion umbrella. Dates and times are being confirmed. A Localmotion Facebook page has been created, and a website will keep us informed as Localmotion moves down the tracks.
What we do know is “you’ll get to like it if you give it a chance, now,” as the pop song says. So, “jump back” and get ready to “chugga motion like a railroad train” as we celebrate our railroad history.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Board of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.