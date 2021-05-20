On the Green at the Depot District: Spruced up Localmotion at the Museum

It’s said that museums launch a makeover every 20 years, creating new spaces, showcasing hidden archives and building more inviting displays.
Some of the nation’s greatest museums, such as the Museum of Modern Art, the Philadelphia Art Museum and the Bass Art Museum, spend millions of dollars on renovation projects that might take years to complete.
Muskogee’s Three Rivers Historical Museum has finished a revamp inside its walls, spending far less than you would think and with labor donated by Board members and volunteers. The endeavor was completed in just six weeks without architectural renderings or professional movers.
The Three Rivers project was probably in the planning stages months ago, yet its public reopening came just as our community formally dedicated the new Depot District, or Depot Green, which is located ironically near the museum.
What timing! Muskogee has a new green space for weekly community events, music, food, games, art and fun. And Three Rivers is ready to show off its new look, as well.
All this activity in the Depot District is called Localmotion, paying tribute to passenger and freight railroads that once crisscrossed our community as Muskogee grew into a commercial center. So, it’s back to our railroading roots. Localmotion weekly events include All Aboard Thursdays with daytime music and games and sitting on the lawn. Thursday night Rockin’ the Dock outdoor music performances will run throughout the next few weeks at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
On Thursday at 7 p.m. Scott and Leigh Ann Matthews will rock the dock.
Friday Screen on the Green movie nights begin tomorrow at 8 p.m. with the showing of "Twister." Tuesdays Fitness on the Green sessions start at 5:30 p.m. The Muskogee Bicycle Club will eventually check in at the Depot Green.
Eventually Localmotion expects to feature exceptional demonstrations of art and light that will appeal to millennials and the rest of us, as well.
Check out upcoming activities and events on Facebook at Depot Green-Downtown Muskogee.
Don’t forget to check out the new and updated displays at Three Rivers Museum, which we hear might remain open late some Thursday evenings for tours.
Here’s how the makeover turned out at the museum. Many historical items formerly under lock have been brought out, dusted off and cleaned for viewing. Your first Three Rivers whistle stop is to view a 1940s video of the travels of the Katy Railroad through Muskogee. The Katy ended railroad passenger service after 1966.
A collection of historical images captures what schools might have been like around Muskogee over the years. You can ‘buy’ a 5 cent ticket at a booth just outside the Broadway theater. Alice Robertson has a new, updated presence at Three Rivers. Yes, the long, dark and drab velour curtains are gone, and Alice looks happier in her new digs.
There’s a display case honoring early Muskogee area businesses, including Griffin Fine Foods. A shiny Bresser’s Flowers sign will take you back, as well.
Also, you can “board” a train near a fully loaded cart of vintage passenger luggage being transported to the tracks. Look carefully. A touch of technology is surprisingly tucked inside one open suitcase.
Misbehaved lately? You might find a U.S. marshal assigned to Indian Territory ready to throw you behind bars, which makes for a perfect selfie opportunity.
Silver trophies and cups adorn one Museum display, honoring outstanding Muskogee area sports, including the 1937 Class B Girls basketball team and 1923 Northeastern track and literary winners, among others. Wonder who cleaned and polished all that silver as it came out of storage?
Muskogee Azalea banners from past festivals have been moved out of archives and into the daylight, adding color, height and interest to the museum experience.
Of course, the Jefferson Highway is featured in one display, and the Girl Scouts have a story to tell about the cookie that changed the world. You can view that story from an early 1900s kitchen display. It includes a period stove, which must weigh a ton, for sure.
So, it's all aboard for the young and mature as new and interesting weekly Localmotion events roll out in Muskogee’s Depot District.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Board of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.