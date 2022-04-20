On the Green: Bare Bones

Let’s look at the bare bone essentials of what sustains our quality of life.
Simply put, it’s the longevity of a half dozen or so Muskogee nonprofits that continue to withstand the test of time. Many grow even stronger year by year.
Here are the bare bones numbers: 86; 50; 25; 23; 21. These numbers represent how many years some extraordinary nonprofits have served our community.
The numbers game continues. The Muskogee Art Guild is 86 years old, while Muskogee Little Theatre is 50 years old. The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is 25, and the Bare Bones International Film Festival is 23 years old. Main Street Muskogee has existed for 23 years, as well, under various names, while Three Rivers Museum is 21 years old.
These entities offer entertainment and educational events in and around Muskogee’s new cultural space – the Depot District. Incidentally, the Depot District is also celebrating an anniversary. Next month, it will be one year old.
We all love to celebrate birthdays, and our Muskogee nonprofits deserve recognition and parties, as well.
Our community is stronger today because of the work of our nonprofits and their reach into the community.
One nonprofit is about as bare bones as it can get. The Bare Bones International Film Festival (BB) has been around for 23 years, showcasing independent motion picture projects produced on a budget of less than $1 million.
Hundreds of writers, filmmakers and producers from many places across the globe will arrive in Muskogee this week and next, anxious to learn how the public reacts to their projects.
The films represent many genres and will appear on the big screen at the Roxy Theater and at Three Rivers Museum. The Muskogee Public Library is the place to see youth-oriented films. Some activities are scheduled at the Civic Center.
As a movie goer, our choices during this festival are huge. Check out barebonesfilmfestival.org for a schedule of what film or subject matter will be shown where and when. Once you settle on a title, don’t be late for the premiere! These short films are, indeed, short. Some are 12 minutes in length and others run up to only 28 minutes. You might miss something if you arrive after the curtain goes up.
The action starts with documentaries April 21-23 at Three Rivers Museum. Features, shorts, screen plays and music videos will run April 28-30 at the Roxy Theater.
Admission is $5 or $10 for each three-day span of movies. A box of popcorn will cost much more than that.
Here's a trailer, of sorts, of what you might see.
A Different Day, a portrait of students from a state college dance department; All Shook Up, a physical therapist learns to overcome fear; Leave A Message, a family drama; Dark Comedy, a casual Thursday night poker game turns sour; Hit on Me, a secret rendezvous; Calf Rope about a former rodeo champion; Javelina Run, about two idiot ranch hands; Lydia of the Desert, a meditative road trip; and Peculiar, Missouri, a thriller during the height of Covid.
As with any Hollywood, or Muskogee, movie gala we can expect a buzz around town. Special events include a welcome reception, a Bonehead awards ceremony; event after parties, an open mic after party, an indie auteur nominee roundtable discussion; a filmmakers hot topics roundtable; a closing ceremony and red carpet photo opportunities.
The BB website includes descriptions of all the movies and activities. It’s loaded with information about the festival, the movie schedules and what visitors can expect.
The website also includes Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for those wanting to know more about us before they get here. Interestingly, one question posed in the FAQ is something we all monitor very closely.
Do tornados really strike without warning?
Here’s the bare bones, essential, no fluff, bottom-line answer.
Usually there is notice of an impending tornado and the warnings give time to take cover.
No doubt, a tornado of activity is coming to the Depot District and beyond very soon. That’s a bare bones fact.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
