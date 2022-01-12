On the Green: Happy sesquicentennial, Muskogee

It’s hard to believe our community is 150 years old.
History shows that Muskogee was built around railroading. Therefore, celebrating the sesquicentennial requires that we honor the importance of railroads in developing our community.
Muskogee got its start when a Missouri-Kansas-Texas (Katy) train loaded with pioneers and supplies crossed into Indian Territory from the north, stopping in our neck of the woods. It was 1872 and the Muskogee Depot was established.
There wasn’t much around to see in those days. Certainly, no ‘town’ existed.
In the early days, a few shacks or dirt dugouts served as homes or businesses, but not much more could be seen. Who could have predicted those pioneers would pull resources together and create a thriving location in Indian Territory? Later, when Oklahoma became a state, Muskogee was known as one of the fastest growing communities in the southwestern part of the nation.
Perhaps the most important thing going on back in 1872 was the existence of the Arkansas, Grand and Verdigris rivers, which led folks to call us the Three Rivers area.
If you haven’t read up on how we came to be in the history books, visit our museums. Dozens of reference books and exhibits tell our story, and what you’ll find out is astounding — once, we were considered the wild West, where outlaws hid out in caves and the thick brush surrounding riverbeds.
Just how long ago is 150 years? Well, think about it in terms of when your grandmother or great-grandmother were born. Life has changed significantly since then — our foremothers must have experienced so much.
Someone born in the late 1800s — those who survived the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 — saw the introduction of the incandescent light bulb and two world wars. During their lifetimes they could have seen spreading diseases like the whooping cough wipe out entire neighborhoods and the first self-propelled flight of an airplane.
The year 1872 was one crazy year of historic firsts: Buffalo Bill Cody received the Medal of Honor; there was a huge fire in Boston; Susan B. Anthony was arrested for voting illegally; the first U.S. national park was created; the first U.S. patent was issued.
Back in Indian Territory, railroading continued to chug along, serving as an integral force of growth.
Today, 2022 provides a chance to measure our success by a cultural barometer known as the quality of life (QOL). This means we can be just as proud today as the early pioneers were of building and investing in Muskogee.
What we do in our leisure time — and the extent of our social interactions — are key factors in determining QOL. Our natural surroundings and the state of the environment are good indicators of QOL as well.
Looking around town it’s easy to see that Muskogee’s QOL is changing and is culturally stronger today than it has been in years. At least that’s my viewpoint.
Consider the QOL growth over the past few decades. Honor Heights Park and its expanding azalea footprint now draw visitors from 50 states.
The 132-acre Garden of Lights display is so popular cars wait in line around the holidays for a chance to drive through. A half-dozen Muskogee museums challenge our minds, including one that preserves the Five Civilized Tribes culture.
We have seen two former railroad depots renovated into museums to celebrate our heritage. The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, for instance, reaches a significant milestone this year: 25 years of celebrating Oklahoma music.
For more than 30 years, Three Rivers Museum has acquired and placed Muskogee area documents and important artifacts into protective storage. Last year, the museum reset its footprint, adding technological enhancements to walk visitors through the many stories of Muskogee and the region.
A third Muskogee location once provided services and housing to railroad employees. Today, this location is the Muskogee Little Theatre, which is celebrating six years in its new depot-area location. Overall, the MLT has existed more than 40 years.
There are plans to move the U.S.S. Batfish and War Memorial Park and museum to a new location to better serve visitors and visibility.
Our annual Bare Bones Film Festival is entering its 23rd year of making history in our community by hosting indie film producers from around the world.
We are fortunate our community leaders had the insight several years ago to establish the City of Muskogee Foundation, which certainly supports our QOL with grants to nonprofits and community projects.
And we can be thankful that so much interest and funding from sources came together to turn the former downtown railroading hub into new cultural space — the Depot District and Depot Green.
Open for less than a year, these sites already are actively branding new activities that will continually improve our lives.
We are on a cultural roll now. It all began 150 years ago, when a trainload of hope and optimism came to rest in our town.
Let’s keep unloading optimism and making strong decisions to enhance our quality of life.
After all, we’ve invested 150 years of hard work in this Muskogee project, and we’re in it for the long haul.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
