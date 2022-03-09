On the Green: Jumping through Hoopes

Our daily newspaper is called the Phoenix, a reference to rising from the ashes and transforming into something better.
Phoenix is a somewhat fitting title for the kind of business change Muskogee is experiencing down in the year-old Depot District.
The new cultural space once was called a “recessed” area of town. Not anymore. As predicted, the Depot District is continuing to improve, attracting visitors and townspeople looking for entertainment and cultural challenges.
We know from experience that reinvention improves outcomes and almost always brings something new.
One Muskogee business owner is jumping through Hoopes to bring a new approach to the community.
Jack Hoopes, owner of the long-time family operation Hoopes Hardware, is mixing it up down on Main Street.
Going forward, two business entities will share space on the north end of the Hoopes Hardware building. It will be the home of Hoopes Hardware, and also the new location of the Muskogee Art Guild (MAG).
A new business combo project at the Hoopes location is the newest of many ongoing phoenix reinventions, positioning something new for our Depot District and nearby businesses.
For several years Hoopes has hosted a bicycle shop along with its traditional hardware product line.
Small, locally owned businesses in today’s economy face the need for frequent changes to updates.
For many shop owners across the country, the year-long and somewhat continuing pandemic continues to challenge normal business. Hoopes recognized he needed a new plan for the long-time local business.
The Hoopes family talked it over and the decision was to establish a smaller, more focused hardware store and bring in a new renter to help Hoopes Hardware survive.
The word on the street was the (MAG) was looking for a place to land.
“I began talks with the MAG and it seemed like a good match and doable,” Hoopes said.
Then, more change came about. Hoopes was contacted by David Kindell, a known Muskogee guy who graduated with Hoopes from Central High School in 1969. Kindell is a retired railroad worker and a military veteran.
Kindell stepped up to help the store rise from the ashes, so to speak, and evolve into a business location that sells hardware and supports the arts community.
“Kindell knows about tools and many items sold in hardware stores, and I think he wanted something to do,” Hoopes said.
The MAG is already working onsite at 108 S. Main St. to establish a suitable setup for its operations. Indeed, the new Hoopes Hardware and MAG are making a strong statement about how Muskogee is changing for the better.
“Kindell has been extremely passionate about the survival of Hoopes Hardware,” Hoopes said. “I appreciate his dedication and effort.”
But that’s just the beginning of the business road ahead. The newly fashioned hardware business will need to generate walk-in business, and the community must spend there to support it.
“I think it is about having an appropriate inventory so customers do not have to go to a second store,” he added.
This calls for a reasonable selection of items in terms of cost and quality, Hoopes said. It’s about “convenience, hours, selection.”
“It has been a struggle, especially trying to manage from 1,800 miles away,” he said.
Having Kindell was a good move, he added. For now, Hoopes Hardware is focused on figuring out what type of merchandise Muskogee wants from a small downtown hardware store, he said. Good, quality products like high-quality CASE pocket knives, nuts, screws, bolts and flashlights along with some hand tools, remain a priority.
“However, those are not enough. Maybe we need to sell garden tools. Another idea might be selling high-end kitchen stuff, he added, asking, “Do you have thoughts?”
While Hoopes sorts through the customer and store needs, there’s even more happening down in the Depot District.
Downtown Muskogee offers occasional Thursday “Sip and Shop” evening events where customers can explore Pinon Creek Trading Co., Broadway Market, Kristie’s Scrub Shop, Hattie’s House and Vintage Market, Poppy’s Garden and Queen City.
The Break offers coffee and food and has opened a next-door art gallery displaying local work.
You can explore pottery making at the nearby Blue Rabbit Pottery. And more local talent is now on display in a gallery of Elizabeth’s Boyd’s impressionistic art. The studio, located near Blue Rabbit Pottery, is open most evenings every week. She says if the light is on, art is likely being created.
Grab some time at Sip and Shop; attend an upcoming performance of "My Fair Lady" at Muskogee Little Theatre; grab a snack at The Break or join friends there for a weekend brunch; throw a pot at Blue Rabbit and view some artistic creations at Boyd’s studio.
Don’t forget to watch for the MAG grand opening at Hoopes Hardware. It will be a perfect place to explore the arts and pick up some hardware or tools for some household arts and crafts of your own.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
