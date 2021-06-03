On the Green: Quit playing around; Get to Depot District for fun

Let’s say you have one relatively small white ball and eight larger balls, four are green and four are red.
What are you going to play? A game called Bocce Ball, a challenging team sport of eight players, two teams of four. An official Bocce court measures 76 feet long and 10 feet wide, although any similar space will do, if it’s level. So Muskogee’s Depot District with its Depot Green is the perfect spot.
The smaller ball is called a pallina and the other balls are rolled, or sometimes bowled, one at a time with the intent of coming as close as possible to the pallina.
Not heard much about this sport? You can ask Alexa for details, Google it or come to the Depot Green every Thursday around 5:30 p.m. for All Aboard Thursdays and watch the game and other fun in progress.
Bocce Ball, which is catching on worldwide, dates back to 5000 B.C., when the game flourished among the Romans and Greeks. It’s also popular in Britain, Germany and France. Oh, and add Muskogee USA to that list.
In addition to Bocce Ball, the weekly Thursday night fun includes art, music and food trucks.
Another Thursday game is corn hole toss. Participants toss bags of corn kernels into a hole on a raised platform. Points are scored when the corn bag falls into the hole.
It’s believed this game started in the United States, perhaps by Native Americans. Corn works well in the toss bag, but legend says players sometimes used dried animal bladders stuffed with corn, instead. Of course, you won’t see any of that on the Depot Green.
If Frisbee is your game, take a look at the new disc golf racks on the Depot Green. Bring your own games, if you like. There will always be someone to participate.
Activities at Muskogee’s Depot Green and at surrounding venues and facilities are attracting attention from across the state.
Oklahoma City-based Ackerman McQueen visited Muskogee recently to shoot segments for a television advertisement for client BancFirst. The focus was the new Girl Scout exhibit about the cookie that changed the world and the bronze Girl Scout statue near the Depot Green. You can learn about both at the Three Rivers Museum.
This week on the Depot Green and nearby
Starting around noon today, music is provided by Chris Tracy, and Michael Rappe will entertain in the late afternoon around 5:30 p.m. These activities are weather permitting.
Also, music is Rocking the Dock tonight at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. Bluefish is featured. The entertainment is outside on the dock or inside, if the weather changes.
Fitness on the Green is June 8 at 6:15 p.m. featuring Pilates.
Muskogee Farmers’ Market is June 5, 9 and 12 under a covered parking lot until noon.
