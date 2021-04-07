Oklahoma Nurses Association (ONA) Region 3 - Green Country Chapter will hold its monthly meeting on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The topic for this month's meeting is "Nurse-Driven Research" and will be presented by Dr. Mindy Thompson and Dr. Jennifer O'Conner.
ONA is a professional organization for all registered nurses in Oklahoma. The local chapter meets each month by Zoom at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month.
The chapter represents most of northeast Oklahoma and works as a community of professional nurses across all specialties and practice settings in order to address issues that face nurses daily. The local chapter promotes nursing by providing mentoring/networking opportunities with peers, monitors legislation that is of significance to the profession of nursing practice, education and other health care issues. ONA Region 3 also offers opportunities for professional development and continuing education. CEUs have been requested for each program. A Zoom link for each meeting will be emailed to all Region 3 members prior to the meeting date.
The group welcomes all Region 3 members and former members, and any registered nurses who might be interested in joining.
The meeting in May will be at 5:30 p.m. May 13 and will be via Zoom with ONA President Shelly Wells as the presenter.
For more information, see ona.nursingnetwork.com or call (918) 441-6667.
