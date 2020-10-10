Muskogee police arrested a man Friday night following a shooting at a local apartment complex.
Elijah Chandler, 32, was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill, said Officer Lynn Hamlin, public information officer for the Muskogee Police Department.
Jaron Cone, 25, was shot in the abdomen and was stable when he taken to a Tulsa hospital, Hamlin said. Cone's condition was unavailable.
Trish German, Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman, said two people were taken to emergency rooms after the shooting at Berwick Apartments 3300 E. Hancock St. One victim was taken to a Muskogee hospital, and the other transported to a Tulsa hospital. Both were deemed emergency status, but German did not know their conditions.
While investigating at the apartment complex, Hamlin said, officers found Chandler in the apartment complex, and he had mud and blood on him.
