One dead from injuries in shootout

One person has died and another is in the hospital after a shootout Wednesday near 10th and Fremont streets.
Lynn Hamlin with the Muskogee Police Department said the incident took place about 1:45 p.m when officers were dispatched to the area. When they arrived, they found a red, four-door Toyota stopped in the 300 block of South Ninth Street with a subject in the car with an apparent gunshot wound.
That person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. Shortly after, a silver car, believed to be the other vehicle involved, arrived at the Saint Francis Muskogee emergency room with bullet holes in it.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered another gunshot victim who was then taken to a Tulsa hospital.
Hamlin said the names of the two victims are unavailable, but she did say one died from the injuries, but she is not sure which one it is.
"As soon as I get names I'll look all that information up," she said. "That doesn't mean (names) are going to be released yet…family notification."
The other suspect is being detained at the hospital by investigators.
Capt. Matt Burleson of the Muskogee Police Department said just after the shooting that it was too early to tell how many were involved.
"We're trying to determine who all was involved and what kinds of injuries we have," he said. "We have multiple scenes and other people hit besides this location here. Right now, we're just trying to get to the bottom of what happened."
Hamlin also said investigators were actively working the case and more details would be released when they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.