A Eufaula woman was killed, and a Coweta woman was injured in a collision approximately 3 miles west of Eufaula on S412 Road near Oklahoma 9 in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Vicki Murdock, 60, of Eufaula, was pronounced dead at the scene. Shevonda Marie Harrel, 40, of Coweta, was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa where she was admitted in fair condition, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 5:35 Sunday. The women were occupants in a 2007 Ford Taurus. At least one person was ejected, but the report does not specify who that was. The driver is listed as unknown. The collision remains under investigation.
