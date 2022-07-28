A Eufaula woman was killed and a Eufaula man was injured after a motorcycle the couple was riding crashed Saturday in Fountainhead State Park, states a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Sheryl Bichsel, 56, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa and was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk, arms, legs and internal injuries, the report states. Her obituary from Jones-Harkins Funeral Home in Wilburton says Bichsel died Sunday from her injuries.
Eufaula City Councilor Dan Kirby was the operator of the motorcycle. He was taken by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he refused treatment. Kirby was not arrested, according to the McIntosh County Detention Center.
According to an OHP report released Thursday, the crash happened at approximately 9:51 p.m. Saturday on County Road EW-4172, five miles north of Eufaula. Kirby was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and Bichsel was his passenger. Kirby was trying to make a left turn at a T-intersection, drove wide to the right and drove off the road. Kirby was wearing a helmet, but Bichsel was not. The trooper noted the presence of an odor of alcoholic beverage on Kirby. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the report states.
A funeral service for Bichsel, a Eufaula real estate agent, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the Panola School Auditorium under the direction of Jones Harkins Funeral Home.
