ONE Gas Foundation donates $250K to organizations helping residents

ONE Gas, Inc. announced the ONE Gas Foundation will donate $250,000 to non-profit organizations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas to provide emergency relief assistance to residents impacted by COVID-19, $100,000 of which will be provided in areas served by Oklahoma Natural Gas.
“We know the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic are dramatically affecting people’s lives in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Robert Babcock, executive director of the ONE Gas Foundation. “We’re grateful for the invaluable service so many community partners are providing vulnerable populations, and we’re pleased the ONE Gas Foundation is able to help.”
The funds will be available through established community nonprofit organizations throughout the company’s operating areas, including the Tulsa Community Foundation.
“People who never thought they would need help are now finding themselves facing a new reality,” said Tulsa Area United Way President and CEO, Alison Anthony. “I know that those who can will help today, realizing that they may be the ones who need help down the road.”
Additional Help for Customers
Oklahoma Natural Gas has also extended its suspension of disconnects due to nonpayment through May 1 to lessen any financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic. A new resources page has been created at www.OklahomaNaturalGas.com/cares for customers seeking quick access to information related to making payments and getting assistance.
For example, the Share The Warmth program provides energy assistance to those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home-heating expenses.
“We wanted to make it easy for customers to learn of the variety of ways available to them for either paying their bill or applying for bill assistance,” said Cherokee Ballard, public relations manager for Oklahoma Natural Gas. “We also included a list of available resources from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that may help customers and businesses during the pandemic.”
Customers can learn more at ONEGas.com/coronavirus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.