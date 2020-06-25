One killed, one injured in water-related crash

A Wanette man was killed, and a Vinita man was injured in a collision on Lake Tenkiller, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Desmond T. Bennett, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene by Barnacle Bill's Marina in Cherokee County. His passenger, Kenneth Allison, 26, was flown to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was stable when he was admitted with leg injuries, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. Bennett was operating a 2008 Sea Doo westbound on the lake when he failed to negotiate a cove and hit a tree. Both men were wearing personal flotation devices, but the report indicates an odor of alcohol on Allison. The report also states he was operating the Sea Doo without the proper lighting.
