One apartment was destroyed and several others received smoke or water damage from a fire Tuesday at Greenleaf Apartments, 715 S. York St.
Muskogee Assistant Fire Chief Ben Terrell said the call came in at 7:14 a.m. and firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit on the third floor of a building in the southwest corner of the complex.
"There was one unit gutted," he said. "Units on each side have heavy smoke damage — that whole hall has smoke damage. The units below have water damage.
"I'm not letting anyone in right now because I'm worried that the ceiling may fall."
Terrell said one resident was taken to the Saint Francis emergency room but didn't know the extent of her condition.
